Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Raises Position in Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 488,013 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,447 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.20% of Principal Financial Group worth $36,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PFG. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group during the 1st quarter worth $51,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 35,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,607,000 after purchasing an additional 7,292 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Principal Financial Group by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in shares of Principal Financial Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Principal Financial Group in the 1st quarter worth $1,345,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.58% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 22nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday. 3M reissued an “upgrade” rating on shares of Principal Financial Group in a research report on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Principal Financial Group from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Principal Financial Group stock opened at $79.14 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.09. Principal Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $61.07 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Principal Financial Group, Inc. will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.21%.

About Principal Financial Group

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

