Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Increases Stock Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 634,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 14,215 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $61,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 174.2% during the first quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 266 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. WJ Interests LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in Duke Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.13% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Stock Performance

NYSE:DUK opened at $93.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $91.65 and its 200 day moving average is $96.46. Duke Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $83.76 and a 52-week high of $113.67.

Duke Energy Increases Dividend

Duke Energy ( NYSE:DUK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $7.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.26 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 8.89%. Duke Energy’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.61 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. This is a boost from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 123.69%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Duke Energy from $102.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Duke Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Duke Energy from $109.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Duke Energy from $99.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Electric Utilities and Infrastructure (EU&I) and Gas Utilities and Infrastructure (GU&I). The EU&I segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, solar and wind sources, renewables, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

Further Reading

