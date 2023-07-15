Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $79.85 Million Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 604,518 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 15,764 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.22% of Yum! Brands worth $79,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of YUM. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Yum! Brands by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,857,247 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $749,541,000 after acquiring an additional 73,735 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 19.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,507,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $652,773,000 after acquiring an additional 901,181 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,365,517 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $517,792,000 after acquiring an additional 67,468 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,970,023 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $508,481,000 after acquiring an additional 119,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 27.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,257,809 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $417,260,000 after acquiring an additional 698,493 shares during the last quarter. 92.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Yum! Brands news, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total value of $686,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 16,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,203,458.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Yum! Brands news, insider Scott Catlett sold 2,553 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $357,420.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,641,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP David Eric Russell sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.27, for a total transaction of $686,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 16,052 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,203,458.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,037 shares of company stock worth $2,620,341. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on YUM shares. Piper Sandler started coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $142.00 target price for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $144.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Yum! Brands from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.84.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $135.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $132.26. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.96 and a 1-year high of $143.24. The stock has a market cap of $37.97 billion, a PE ratio of 31.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.08). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 17.67% and a negative return on equity of 14.97%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 EPS. Yum! Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.605 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 56.94%.

Yum! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. The company operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

