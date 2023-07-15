Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Has $46.10 Million Stock Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 278,347 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,990 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s holdings in Target were worth $46,103,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 95,980.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,537,742 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,762,865,000 after buying an additional 18,518,448 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,220,256 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,222,866,000 after buying an additional 120,794 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Target by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,481,880 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $966,059,000 after buying an additional 183,575 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Target by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,312,494 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $791,774,000 after buying an additional 407,053 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Target by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,093,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $759,207,000 after buying an additional 300,077 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Target alerts:

Target Stock Down 1.4 %

NYSE TGT opened at $130.92 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.43 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.40. Target Co. has a one year low of $125.08 and a one year high of $183.89.

Target Increases Dividend

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The retailer reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $24.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.28 billion. Target had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 2.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.19 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 8.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. This is a positive change from Target’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 74.96%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on TGT shares. StockNews.com downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup downgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Friday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Target from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $182.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Target from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Target presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $178.10.

Insider Buying and Selling at Target

In other news, CAO Matthew A. Liegel sold 1,459 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.75, for a total value of $234,534.25. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $602,491. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Target

(Free Report)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.