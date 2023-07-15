Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Cuts Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lowered its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307,342 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 46,175 shares during the period. Comcast comprises about 1.2% of Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.10% of Comcast worth $163,291,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Barry Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,400 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Comcast by 3.8% in the first quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,443 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast by 93.0% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 51,563 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,955,000 after acquiring an additional 24,846 shares during the period. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 23.9% during the 1st quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC now owns 7,694 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Comcast in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 83.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CMCSA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America raised shares of Comcast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $49.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 target price (up previously from $38.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.38.

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

CMCSA opened at $42.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.86. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $43.72. The stock has a market cap of $175.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The cable giant reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $29.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.34 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.07% and a net margin of 4.71%. The company’s revenue was down 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.88%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

