Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 679,616 Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 88.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,452,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 679,616 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 0.11% of Truist Financial worth $49,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFC. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Truist Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. United Bank increased its holdings in Truist Financial by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 74,457 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,938 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,365 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,593 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,951 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,348,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Truist Financial by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 56,690 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. 71.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Truist Financial

In other news, Director Charles A. Patton acquired 3,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $19.00 per share, for a total transaction of $69,692.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,692. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Truist Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE:TFC opened at $33.10 on Friday. Truist Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $25.56 and a twelve month high of $53.34. The company has a market cap of $44.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The insurance provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.13 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. Truist Financial had a return on equity of 12.37% and a net margin of 22.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.23 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

Truist Financial Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th were issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.28%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 46.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TFC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $43.00 to $41.00 in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 17th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Truist Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.15.

Truist Financial Company Profile

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

