Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 4,934 Shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its position in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,238,817 shares of the airline’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 0.21% of Southwest Airlines worth $40,311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LUV. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 4.0% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 7,067 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 15,645 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.6% in the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,639 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,997 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Southwest Airlines by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 50,213 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 75.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on LUV. Barclays upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America upped their price target on Southwest Airlines from $39.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Southwest Airlines in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Southwest Airlines in a report on Monday, June 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Southwest Airlines from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $39.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.53.

LUV opened at $36.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market cap of $21.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.36, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.19. Southwest Airlines Co. has a 52 week low of $28.40 and a 52 week high of $41.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.08.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The airline reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $5.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 2.65% and a return on equity of 6.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.32) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 12th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 20th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. Southwest Airlines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 72.00%.

In related news, EVP Ryan C. Green sold 4,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.94, for a total transaction of $147,783.84. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,361 shares in the company, valued at $789,248.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2022, the company operated a total fleet of 770 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as ten near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

