Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH Acquires 3,076 Shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 257,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,076 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned 0.06% of American Tower worth $52,657,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. EWG Elevate Inc. bought a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. J.Safra Asset Management Corp boosted its position in American Tower by 629.4% during the 4th quarter. J.Safra Asset Management Corp now owns 124 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMT has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of American Tower from $229.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of American Tower from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $244.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of American Tower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of American Tower from $241.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $224.00 to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.53.

Shares of AMT opened at $193.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $191.16 and its 200 day moving average is $202.56. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $178.17 and a fifty-two week high of $282.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $90.40 billion, a PE ratio of 64.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by ($1.56). The company had revenue of $2.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 12.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a $1.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.56. This represents a $6.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.24%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 209.33%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of nearly 226,000 communications sites and a highly interconnected footprint of U.S. data center facilities.

