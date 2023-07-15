Forsys Metals (TSE:FSY) Shares Down 7%

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSE:FSY – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as C$0.39 and last traded at C$0.40. 202,131 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 50% from the average session volume of 134,519 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.43.

Forsys Metals Price Performance

The company has a market cap of C$78.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.44 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.46.

About Forsys Metals

Forsys Metals Corp. together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Africa. The company explores for uranium properties. Its flagship project is the Norasa Uranium Project, which includes the Valencia project and the Namibplaas projects located in the Republic of Namibia.

