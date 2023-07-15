FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI) Plans $0.05 Dividend

FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (BATS:FFTI – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, July 14th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.0521 per share on Monday, July 24th. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

FFTI stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $20.55. The company had a trading volume of 2,809 shares. The stock has a market cap of $78.09 million, a P/E ratio of 22.99 and a beta of 0.24. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.57 and a 200 day moving average of $20.64.

The FormulaFolios Tactical Income ETF (FFTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, global fixed income fund-of-funds. The fund selects from five major fixed income asset classes with a proprietary model driven by yield spreads and price momentum.

