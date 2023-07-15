Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Acquired by Hartford Funds Management Co LLC

Hartford Funds Management Co LLC raised its stake in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,616 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,184 shares during the quarter. Hartford Funds Management Co LLC’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ford Motor in the fourth quarter worth $161,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 88.4% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 69,826 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $880,000 after buying an additional 32,772 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 291,643 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,392,000 after buying an additional 92,651 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 575,064 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $6,688,000 after buying an additional 36,561 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Ford Motor by 1,072.0% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,007,386 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $12,693,000 after buying an additional 921,431 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.20% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Ford Motor stock opened at $14.98 on Friday. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $10.90 and a 12-month high of $16.68. The stock has a market cap of $59.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

Ford Motor ( NYSE:F Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.27. Ford Motor had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The business had revenue of $39.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 25th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 24th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 84.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on F shares. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $19.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ford Motor in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of Ford Motor from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.18.

About Ford Motor

(Free Report)

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Recommended Stories

