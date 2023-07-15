Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,852 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,881 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its holdings in Sysco by 166.0% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 258,746 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,068,000 after purchasing an additional 16,772 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sysco by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,808,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 659,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,865,000 after purchasing an additional 6,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in shares of Sysco by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 833 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Sysco Stock Down 0.3 %

SYY opened at $73.10 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $69.22 and a 12 month high of $88.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $72.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $75.35.

Sysco Increases Dividend

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $18.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.56 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 141.53% and a net margin of 2.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 6th. Sysco’s payout ratio is 66.23%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on SYY. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Sysco from $81.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 20th. TheStreet raised Sysco from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 2nd. 51job reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Sysco in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $84.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.91.

About Sysco

(Free Report)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.