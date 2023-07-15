Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 171,018 shares of the company’s stock after selling 714 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Essential Utilities worth $7,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WTRG. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,683,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,262,044,000 after buying an additional 229,596 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,295,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,169,000 after buying an additional 149,565 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 6,020,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,318,000 after buying an additional 516,365 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,493,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Essential Utilities by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,267,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,763,000 after buying an additional 160,209 shares during the period. 70.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research downgraded Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. StockNews.com raised Essential Utilities from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Essential Utilities presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $52.38.

Essential Utilities Stock Down 0.6 %

WTRG stock opened at $41.18 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.48. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $52.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.80, a PEG ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.77.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $726.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $682.87 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 19.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Essential Utilities

In related news, President Colleen Arnold sold 1,244 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.84, for a total value of $52,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,184.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Essential Utilities Profile

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Water and Regulated Natural Gas segments. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties.

Featured Stories

