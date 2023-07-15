Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Sells 150 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,381 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $293,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NSC. Luken Investment Analytics LLC bought a new position in Norfolk Southern in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Institutional investors own 71.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Norfolk Southern alerts:

Norfolk Southern Stock Up 0.5 %

Norfolk Southern stock opened at $234.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $53.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.29. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 52 week low of $196.33 and a 52 week high of $264.22. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $218.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $223.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Norfolk Southern Dividend Announcement

Norfolk Southern ( NYSE:NSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The railroad operator reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.17. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 23.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.93 earnings per share. Norfolk Southern’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 4th. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 41.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America increased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $226.00 to $253.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $247.00 to $243.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Norfolk Southern from $221.00 to $210.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $177.00 to $174.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $239.00 to $226.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.96.

Insider Buying and Selling at Norfolk Southern

In other news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 2,000 shares of Norfolk Southern stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.55, for a total value of $419,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 30,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,423,545.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Norfolk Southern Profile

(Free Report)

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Norfolk Southern Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norfolk Southern and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.