Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 28,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 234 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $5,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Allen Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $230,000. First National Corp MA ADV raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 45,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,628,000 after buying an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the period. MY Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. MY Wealth Management Inc. now owns 17,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,264,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Annex Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,105,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,591,000 after buying an additional 17,614 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of VB opened at $203.34 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $168.65 and a twelve month high of $210.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.84.

About Vanguard Small-Cap ETF

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

