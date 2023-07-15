Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $9.62 Million Stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report) by 0.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 602 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories accounts for about 1.1% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $9,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,110 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 545 shares during the period. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,141 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $674,000 after acquiring an additional 389 shares during the period. Oak Family Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 12,735 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 2,859 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 136,388 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $14,974,000 after acquiring an additional 22,858 shares during the last quarter. 73.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ABT shares. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $116.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $117.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.24.

Abbott Laboratories Stock Up 0.2 %

ABT stock opened at $107.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $106.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.31. The company has a market cap of $187.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.68. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $93.25 and a twelve month high of $115.69.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 13.98% and a return on equity of 22.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue was down 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.73 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is 62.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total value of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,786,409.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Daniel J. Starks sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.02, for a total transaction of $5,551,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,825,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $757,746,582.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrea F. Wainer sold 8,226 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.56, for a total transaction of $909,466.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,427 shares in the company, valued at $7,786,409.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

(Free Report)

Abbott Laboratories, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. It operates in four segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Diagnostic Products, Nutritional Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment provides generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency, irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm, intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptoms, gynecological disorder, hormone replacement therapy, dyslipidemia, hypertension, hypothyroidism, Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo, pain, fever, inflammation, and migraine, as well as provides anti-infective clarithromycin, influenza vaccine, and products to regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.