Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $425,000 Stock Holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 920 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NOC. Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 904 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $425,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,371 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 810 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 855 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $581.00 to $569.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Barclays downgraded Northrop Grumman from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $580.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Friday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $512.75.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC opened at $450.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $448.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $461.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a P/E/G ratio of 5.33 and a beta of 0.51. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52 week low of $429.10 and a 52 week high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $5.50 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.16 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $9.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.19 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 26.61% and a net margin of 12.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.10 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th. This is a positive change from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.73. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.20%.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

