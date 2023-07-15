Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $3.69 Million Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $3,689,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meyer Handelman Co. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 254,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,510,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 23.2% in the fourth quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 6,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 2.9% during the first quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the first quarter valued at $209,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 12,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.04.

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

WFC opened at $43.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $163.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.00. Wells Fargo & Company has a 12 month low of $35.25 and a 12 month high of $48.84.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $20.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.11 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 15.93% and a return on equity of 10.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.69 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.38%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Featured Articles

