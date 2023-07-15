Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,865 shares of the company’s stock after selling 796 shares during the period. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $100,000. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 27,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after buying an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 28,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International in the 1st quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 69.0% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 518 shares in the last quarter. 79.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $79.00 to $86.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $76.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $78.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $72.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.00.

Mondelez International Trading Up 0.6 %

NASDAQ MDLZ opened at $72.28 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $74.22 and a 200-day moving average of $70.13. The company has a market cap of $98.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.64. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.72 and a 12 month high of $78.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.43 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 11.99% and a return on equity of 15.24%. The company’s revenue was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.385 per share. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.66%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.