Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,862 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 185 shares during the quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $1,574,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 532.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530,675 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $360,441,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288,574 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America during the 4th quarter valued at $219,236,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 5,366.9% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 725,243 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $170,780,000 after buying an additional 711,977 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 40.8% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 809,242 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $190,180,000 after buying an additional 234,621 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,317,815 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $310,319,000 after acquiring an additional 218,161 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $50,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,825,200. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 4,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.91, for a total transaction of $932,713.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,116.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,012 shares of company stock worth $1,308,748 in the last three months. 0.65% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Laboratory Co. of America Stock Up 0.5 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Laboratory Co. of America in a research note on Saturday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $285.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $260.00 to $235.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $277.00 to $257.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $265.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $273.50.

NYSE:LH opened at $212.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a PE ratio of 19.31 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $221.19 and a 200 day moving average of $231.36. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 1-year low of $200.32 and a 1-year high of $263.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The medical research company reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.99 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.70 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 15.56% and a net margin of 6.78%. Laboratory Co. of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $6.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 16.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be given a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. Laboratory Co. of America’s payout ratio is 26.13%.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company that provides vital information to help doctors, hospitals, pharmaceutical companies, researchers, and patients make clear and confident decisions. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics and Labcorp Drug Development.

