Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Cuts Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,714 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 912 shares during the period. McDonald’s comprises 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $15,578,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. JDM Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in McDonald’s in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 67.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

McDonald’s Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSE:MCD opened at $294.94 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $279.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.64. McDonald’s Co. has a 1-year low of $230.58 and a 1-year high of $299.10.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The fast-food giant reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $5.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 29.36% and a negative return on equity of 124.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 5th were given a $1.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 2nd. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.24%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on McDonald’s from $310.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $315.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on McDonald’s from $309.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on McDonald’s from $300.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $311.41.

Insider Activity

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 840 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.77, for a total transaction of $250,966.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,204.07. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jo Sempels sold 6,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.10, for a total value of $1,896,017.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,423. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,154 shares of company stock worth $5,032,594. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company's restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, fries, salads, shakes, frozen desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including muffins, Sausages, biscuit and bagel sandwiches, oatmeal, hash browns, breakfast burritos and hotcakes.

