Focus Graphite (OTCMKTS:FCSMF) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $0.30

Focus Graphite Inc. (OTCMKTS:FCSMF – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.30 and traded as low as $0.19. Focus Graphite shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 22,540 shares trading hands.
Focus Graphite Stock Up 6.0 %
The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.30.
Focus Graphite Company Profile
Focus Graphite Inc, an exploration stage company, acquires, explores, and develops mineral properties in Quebec, Canada. The company explores for graphite, iron, copper, rare-earth elements, and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Lac Knife property in which it holds 100% interests that consists of 57 claims covering an area of 29,863 hectares located in the Côte Nord region of Québec.
