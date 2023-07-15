Flutter Entertainment (OTCMKTS:PDYPY) Hits New 1-Year High at $104.82

Flutter Entertainment plc (OTCMKTS:PDYPY – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as $104.82 and last traded at $104.68, with a volume of 11383 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $102.02.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PDYPY. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £140 ($180.11) to £155 ($199.41) in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Flutter Entertainment from £151 ($194.26) to £168 ($216.13) in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Redburn Partners cut shares of Flutter Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15,916.57.

Flutter Entertainment Stock Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $99.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.36.

About Flutter Entertainment

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; lottery; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

