FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD) Sets New 1-Year High at $67.02

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TLTD – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $67.02 and last traded at $67.02, with a volume of 4141 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $66.12.

FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Price Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.08 and its 200-day moving average is $64.45. The stock has a market cap of $545.94 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.92.

Get FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,425,000. Park National Corp OH boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 18,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund by 1.6% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the fourth quarter worth about $99,000. Finally, Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund during the second quarter worth about $86,000.

About FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund

The FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund (TLTD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks an index of equities from developed countries outside the US. The index favors smaller, value-oriented firms. TLTD was launched on Sep 28, 2012 and is managed by FlexShares.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FlexShares Morningstar Developed Markets ex-US Factor Tilt Index Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.