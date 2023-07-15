Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Shares Up 7.4%

Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $30.36 and last traded at $30.28. 614,637 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 708,023 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.20.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FVRR. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 12th. BTIG Research dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $50.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.50.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 3.04 and a quick ratio of 3.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.73. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of -18.54 and a beta of 1.70.

Fiverr International ( NYSE:FVRR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.12. Fiverr International had a negative net margin of 17.36% and a negative return on equity of 23.92%. The company had revenue of $87.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.53 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FVRR. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Fiverr International by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 56,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,308,000 after buying an additional 2,891 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $304,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new position in Fiverr International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Fiverr International by 32.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 47.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 600 categories in ten verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and tech, business, data, lifestyle, and photography.

