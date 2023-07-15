First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI) Short Interest Down 79.9% in June

First Wave BioPharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWBI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 211,500 shares, a drop of 79.9% from the June 15th total of 1,050,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,590,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

First Wave BioPharma Trading Up 5.0 %

FWBI traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.95. 477,027 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,063,398. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 1.65. First Wave BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.79 and a 52-week high of $40.74. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.17.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Wave BioPharma

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in First Wave BioPharma during the first quarter valued at $39,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of First Wave BioPharma by 97.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after buying an additional 40,755 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Wave BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $257,000. 6.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

First Wave BioPharma Company Profile

Separately, HC Wainwright downgraded shares of First Wave BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday.

First Wave BioPharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of targeted and non-systemic therapies for the treatment of patients with gastrointestinal diseases. Its product candidates include the biologic adrulipase, a recombinant lipase enzyme designed to enable the digestion of fats and other nutrients; and niclosamide, an oral small molecule with anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties.

