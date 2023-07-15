First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC) to Issue $0.20 Quarterly Dividend

First United Co. (NASDAQ:FUNC – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 28th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 18th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 17th.

First United has increased its dividend by an average of 12.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 3 consecutive years. First United has a payout ratio of 34.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect First United to earn $2.35 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 34.0%.

First United Stock Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ FUNC opened at $16.30 on Friday. First United has a 52 week low of $12.56 and a 52 week high of $20.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.79. The firm has a market cap of $109.05 million, a PE ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 0.79.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

First United ( NASDAQ:FUNC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $18.91 million during the quarter. First United had a return on equity of 16.65% and a net margin of 28.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First United will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

FUNC has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded First United from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First United in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First United

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 48,791 shares of the bank’s stock worth $958,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 7.3% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 11,521 shares of the bank’s stock worth $193,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. EJF Capital LLC grew its position in shares of First United by 0.5% during the first quarter. EJF Capital LLC now owns 243,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,483,000 after buying an additional 1,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of First United by 11.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,637 shares of the bank’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of First United by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 311,445 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,017,000 after buying an additional 2,830 shares in the last quarter. 30.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First United

First United Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First United Bank & Trust that provides various retail and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It offers various deposit products, which includes checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

