First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance
Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $64.28.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.
First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile
The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/10 – 7/14
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
Receive News & Ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.