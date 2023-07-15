First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FSZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 9,900 shares, a decline of 80.6% from the June 15th total of 51,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Price Performance

Shares of First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund stock traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $62.71. The stock had a trading volume of 8,696 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,980. The firm has a market cap of $131.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.17 and a beta of 0.86. First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $44.67 and a 52 week high of $64.28.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $1.281 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $5.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.17%.

First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund Company Profile

The First Trust Switzerland AlphaDEX Fund (FSZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Switzerland index. The fund tracks a tiered, equal-weighted index of 40 Swiss companies selected from the NASDAQ Switzerland Index. It aims to outperform the broader market using a quant-based methodology.

