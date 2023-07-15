First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund (NYSE:FDEU – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, a growth of 162.5% from the June 15th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 8,380 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth about $177,000. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,671,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,133,000 after purchasing an additional 44,530 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund in the first quarter worth $151,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

NYSE FDEU traded down $0.07 on Friday, hitting $13.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 39,578 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,031. First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.27 and a 1-year high of $13.59. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.96 and its 200 day moving average is $12.51.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Announces Dividend

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 5th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 3rd. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%.

First Trust Dynamic Europe Equity Income Fund is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Henderson Global Investors (North America) Inc and Henderson Investment Management Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

