First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 272.7% in June

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

Institutional Trading of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Price Performance

FCAL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $49.00. 8,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 0.15.

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.1135 per share. This is an increase from First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF’s dividend payout ratio is currently 336.84%.

First California Financial Group, Inc is a bank holding company for its wholly owned subsidiary First California Bank (the Bank). The Bank is a full-service commercial bank. The Bank’s operations are primarily located within the areas commonly known as the 101 corridor stretching from the City of Ventura to Calabasas, California, the Moorpark-Simi Valley corridor, the western San Fernando Valley, the Tri-Cities area of Glendale-Burbank-Pasadena, the South Bay, the Inland Empire, north San Diego County, Century City and other parts of Los Angeles, Orange San Luis Obispo and Ventura Counties in Southern California.

