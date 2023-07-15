First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL) Short Interest Up 272.7% in June

First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF (NASDAQ:FCAL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 51,800 shares, a growth of 272.7% from the June 15th total of 13,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 18,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $70,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Perennial Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF by 47.1% during the 4th quarter. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 54.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
FCAL traded down $0.10 on Friday, reaching $49.00. 8,896 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,110. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $49.08. First Trust California Municipal High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.15 and a 52-week high of $49.96. The company has a market cap of $144.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.95 and a beta of 0.15.
