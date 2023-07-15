First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB) Share Price Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $11.18

First Northwest Bancorp (NASDAQ:FNWB – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.18 and traded as high as $12.00. First Northwest Bancorp shares last traded at $11.86, with a volume of 29,879 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered First Northwest Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. StockNews.com began coverage on First Northwest Bancorp in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

First Northwest Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $115.56 million, a PE ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.68.

First Northwest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FNWB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.05. First Northwest Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 16.87%. The business had revenue of $18.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.40 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Northwest Bancorp will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th were paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. First Northwest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.64%.

In related news, Director Dana D. Behar bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.50 per share, with a total value of $210,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 53,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,905.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Northwest Bancorp by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 137,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of First Northwest Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $223,000. Petiole USA ltd grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Petiole USA ltd now owns 262,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Stilwell Value LLC acquired a new position in First Northwest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Finally, Private Capital Management LLC grew its position in First Northwest Bancorp by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 858,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,875,000 after acquiring an additional 64,910 shares in the last quarter. 51.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Northwest Bancorp operates as a bank holding company for First Fed Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals, businesses, and nonprofit organizations in western Washington, the United States. The company accepts various deposit instruments, including checking, money market deposit, savings, and transaction accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

