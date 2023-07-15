First National Corp MA ADV Takes $397,000 Position in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

First National Corp MA ADV purchased a new stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,410 shares of the payment services company’s stock, valued at approximately $397,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Elequin Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Chelsea Counsel Co. purchased a new position in shares of American Express during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. My Personal CFO LLC purchased a new stake in American Express in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 288.9% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 210 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 82.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $173.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $128.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.19. American Express has a 1-year low of $130.65 and a 1-year high of $182.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $164.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $163.74.

American Express ( NYSE:AXP Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The payment services company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.66 by ($0.26). American Express had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 13.00%. The company had revenue of $14.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.02 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 11.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 7th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 6th. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 25.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. 51job reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, June 30th. 3M restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of American Express in a report on Friday, June 30th. Redburn Partners lowered American Express from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $125.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on American Express from $179.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on American Express from $194.00 to $185.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.65.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

