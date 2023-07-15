First National Corp MA ADV Sells 382 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

First National Corp MA ADV lessened its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,358 shares of the company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Montis Financial LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Montis Financial LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 44.4% during the fourth quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 91 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthstream Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 4,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,553,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $412.77 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $313.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $319.87 and a 1 year high of $414.71. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $377.72.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

