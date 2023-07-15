First National Corp MA ADV Sells 28 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,931 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $2,723,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 15,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,829 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 51,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,680,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 87,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,909,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 37.5% during the first quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on LLY. SVB Securities lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $410.00 to $458.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday, April 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $485.00 to $550.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $375.00 to $500.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 20th. Finally, HSBC started coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $443.45.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $449.46 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $426.66 billion, a PE ratio of 71.46, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $444.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $383.28. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $296.32 and a 1-year high of $469.87.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by ($0.11). Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 20.54% and a return on equity of 61.42%. The company had revenue of $6.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.62 earnings per share. Eli Lilly and Company’s quarterly revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.79 EPS for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 14th. Eli Lilly and Company’s payout ratio is 71.86%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.29, for a total transaction of $261,174.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,602,163.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrik Jonsson sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $429.46, for a total transaction of $2,576,760.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,864,681.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 970,965 shares of company stock valued at $423,725,107 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About Eli Lilly and Company

(Free Report)

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

