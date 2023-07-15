First National Corp MA ADV Has $9.99 Million Stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

First National Corp MA ADV reduced its stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,111 shares during the period. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for approximately 2.4% of First National Corp MA ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $9,987,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Silicon Valley Capital Partners bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 515.0% in the 1st quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

NYSEARCA:SDY opened at $122.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.55 billion, a PE ratio of 14.72 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.95. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $110.55 and a fifty-two week high of $132.74.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

