First National Corp MA ADV Has $1.36 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

First National Corp MA ADV cut its stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,083 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,428 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $1,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPTL. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 44.0% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of SPTL stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.87 and a fifty-two week high of $34.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.18.

SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Company Profile

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPTL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.