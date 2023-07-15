First National Corp MA ADV Grows Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 45,517 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,333 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up 2.1% of First National Corp MA ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $8,628,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crane Advisory LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 31.2% in the first quarter. Crane Advisory LLC now owns 41,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,719,000 after acquiring an additional 9,807 shares in the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. Peoples Financial Services CORP. now owns 5,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 143.2% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 55,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,107,000 after acquiring an additional 32,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 197,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,180,000 after purchasing an additional 40,651 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSEARCA VB opened at $203.27 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $192.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $191.84. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $168.65 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 1.14.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

