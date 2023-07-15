First National Corp MA ADV Grows Position in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX)

First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYX – Free Report) by 212.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,046 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,907 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF were worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 11,444 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 228.8% in the 1st quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 62,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,000 after purchasing an additional 43,681 shares during the last quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Highview Capital Management LLC DE lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 203.4% in the 1st quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 7,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF by 200.0% during the 1st quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPYX stock opened at $36.68 on Friday. SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF has a 52-week low of $28.18 and a 52-week high of $36.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.25 and a beta of 0.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.40.

SPDR S&P Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF Profile

The SPDR S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Reserves Free ETF (SPYX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Fossil Fuel Free index. The fund follows an S&P 500- based index excluding companies with known fossil fuel reserves. SPYX was launched on Nov 30, 2015 and is managed by State Street.

See Also

