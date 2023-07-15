First National Corp MA ADV Acquires Shares of 5,251 iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

First National Corp MA ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $678,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF by 131,598.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,469,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $586,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,466,451 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,693,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,363,000 after buying an additional 177,581 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,568,159 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $204,332,000 after buying an additional 521,820 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,002,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $131,625,000 after acquiring an additional 50,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 900,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 84,407 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:IBB opened at $128.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.01. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 52-week low of $113.37 and a 52-week high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Dividend Announcement

About iShares Biotechnology ETF

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a dividend of $0.0062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $0.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%.

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

