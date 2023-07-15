First National Corp MA ADV Acquires 55 Shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

First National Corp MA ADV lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the quarter. First National Corp MA ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in IJH. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1,428.6% in the first quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 107 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. J Arnold Wealth Management Co bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Copeland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Price Performance

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $266.82 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $217.39 and a one year high of $272.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $252.36 and its 200 day moving average is $252.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.73 billion, a PE ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

