First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

First Capital, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCAP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 23,400 shares, an increase of 408.7% from the June 15th total of 4,600 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Capital in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

First Capital Stock Performance

Shares of FCAP traded down $0.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $32.20. 641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,800. The stock has a market cap of $108.19 million, a P/E ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.06 and its 200 day moving average is $26.52. First Capital has a 1-year low of $22.85 and a 1-year high of $33.62.

First Capital Dividend Announcement

First Capital ( NASDAQ:FCAP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 28th. The savings and loans company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter. First Capital had a net margin of 29.51% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.18 million for the quarter.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. First Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.48%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Capital

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Capital by 3.5% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 19,933 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in First Capital by 99.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,452 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 8.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,571 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 10.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,576 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 920 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of First Capital by 23,700.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,428 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 10.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Capital Company Profile

First Capital, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Harrison Bank that provides various banking services to individuals and business customers. The company offers various deposit instruments, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Featured Stories

