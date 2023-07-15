Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Announces Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$33.96 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%.

FTG stock opened at C$3.81 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99. The stock has a market cap of C$91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards primarily in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and rest of Americas. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits and FTG Aerospace. The company offers printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

