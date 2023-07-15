Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG) Announces Earnings Results

Firan Technology Group (TSE:FTG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported C$0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, reports. The business had revenue of C$33.96 million during the quarter. Firan Technology Group had a net margin of 5.87% and a return on equity of 10.78%.
Firan Technology Group Price Performance
FTG stock opened at C$3.81 on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a 52-week low of C$1.80 and a 52-week high of C$4.03. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$3.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$2.99. The stock has a market cap of C$91.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 2.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.98.
About Firan Technology Group
