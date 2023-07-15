Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $33.74

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (NYSEARCA:XLF – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $33.74 and traded as high as $34.54. Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund shares last traded at $34.48, with a volume of 39,807,441 shares changing hands.

Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund Stock Performance

The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.74. The company has a market cap of $33.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16 and a beta of 1.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 818 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Tandem Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Retirement Group LLC increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 122.8% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 878 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Brothers LLC MA increased its position in shares of Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund by 47.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA now owns 961 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter.

About Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund

The Fund seeks to provide investors with a low-cost passive approach for investing in a portfolio of equity securities of firms as represented by the Financial Select Sector Index.

