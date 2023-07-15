Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI) Short Interest Up 158.7% in June

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 222,000 shares, a growth of 158.7% from the June 15th total of 85,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 75,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 0.9% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of Fiesta Restaurant Group

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at $835,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 3.2% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,195,237 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,935,000 after buying an additional 37,567 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,158,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,493 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Fiesta Restaurant Group by 5.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 68,410 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 3,261 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.38% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on FRGI. StockNews.com cut Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Trading Down 2.0 %

FRGI stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 27,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,720. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a twelve month low of $5.89 and a twelve month high of $9.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.07.

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $103.37 million for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 4.02% and a negative net margin of 3.82%.

Fiesta Restaurant Group Company Profile

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical brand. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items.

