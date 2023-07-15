Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.48- for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.48. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.70B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.71 billion.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 3rd. Atlantic Securities raised Fidelity National Information Services from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens lowered their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $70.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $78.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $58.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $88.39.

Fidelity National Information Services stock opened at $59.17 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $48.57 and a 52-week high of $105.16. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74.

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.09. Fidelity National Information Services had a positive return on equity of 10.66% and a negative net margin of 114.79%. The company had revenue of $3.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.41 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.47 EPS. Fidelity National Information Services’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.95 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 8th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently -7.38%.

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $57.24 per share, with a total value of $54,835.92. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,404 shares in the company, valued at approximately $309,324.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Erik D. Hoag sold 3,451 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.15, for a total value of $186,871.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,076,881.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FIS. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 491.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 71.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 9,791 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 4,085 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services in the 1st quarter worth about $1,173,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 194,714 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $19,553,000 after acquiring an additional 14,819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 83.3% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 286 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 90.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for financial institutions and businesses worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Merchant Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Banking Solutions segment provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; electronic funds transfer and network; card and retail payment; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

