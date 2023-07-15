Fidelity China Special Situations (LON:FCSS) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $216.10

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC (LON:FCSS – Get Free Report) passed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 216.10 ($2.78) and traded as low as GBX 207 ($2.66). Fidelity China Special Situations shares last traded at GBX 208.50 ($2.68), with a volume of 356,531 shares trading hands.

Fidelity China Special Situations Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a market capitalization of £1.02 billion and a P/E ratio of -213.27. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 215.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 243.99.

Fidelity China Special Situations Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of GBX 6.25 ($0.08) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This is a positive change from Fidelity China Special Situations’s previous dividend of $5.50. This represents a yield of 2.85%. Fidelity China Special Situations’s payout ratio is -612.24%.

About Fidelity China Special Situations

Fidelity China Special Situations PLC is a close-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. The fund is co-managed by FIL Investment Management (Hong Kong) Limited and FIL Investments International. It invests in the public equity markets of China, which includes companies listed in China or Hong Kong and Chinese companies on other stock exchanges.

