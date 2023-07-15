Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) Price Target Lowered to $46.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Federated Hermes from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $41.80.

Federated Hermes Stock Down 0.6 %

FHI opened at $35.31 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 1.05. Federated Hermes has a 52 week low of $30.30 and a 52 week high of $45.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.55.

Federated Hermes Increases Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $382.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.85 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 16.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 8th were issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. This is an increase from Federated Hermes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 5th. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.58%.

Insider Transactions at Federated Hermes

In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Meter Stephen Van sold 4,480 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.39, for a total value of $176,467.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 34,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,354,543.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total value of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares in the company, valued at $6,982,967.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 199,957 shares of company stock worth $7,300,425 in the last three months. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Federated Hermes

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes during the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federated Hermes Company Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

