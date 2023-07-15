Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) released its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Fastenal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $57.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.16. Fastenal has a one year low of $43.73 and a one year high of $59.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 4.26 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 71.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Transactions at Fastenal

Several analysts have recently issued reports on FAST shares. StockNews.com downgraded Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stephens downgraded Fastenal from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Fastenal from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Fastenal in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.43.

In other news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.15, for a total transaction of $1,123,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $393,050. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fastenal

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 28.7% in the 1st quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 20,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after purchasing an additional 4,668 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of Fastenal by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,042,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,345,000 after purchasing an additional 10,948 shares during the period. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $378,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fastenal in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

Further Reading

