FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX) Head to Head Contrast

FalconStor Software (OTCMKTS:FALC – Get Free Report) and Intellinetics (OTCMKTS:INLX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for FalconStor Software and Intellinetics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score FalconStor Software 0 0 0 0 N/A Intellinetics 0 0 1 0 3.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Risk and Volatility

2.5% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.4% of Intellinetics shares are owned by institutional investors. 52.8% of FalconStor Software shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 8.4% of Intellinetics shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

FalconStor Software has a beta of 1.84, indicating that its stock price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intellinetics has a beta of 0.36, indicating that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares FalconStor Software and Intellinetics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets FalconStor Software -11.08% N/A -11.49% Intellinetics 1.02% 5.92% 2.52%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares FalconStor Software and Intellinetics’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio FalconStor Software $10.05 million 1.06 -$1.80 million ($0.38) -3.95 Intellinetics $14.02 million 1.08 $20,000.00 $0.03 124.33

Intellinetics has higher revenue and earnings than FalconStor Software. FalconStor Software is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Intellinetics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Intellinetics beats FalconStor Software on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About FalconStor Software

FalconStor Software, Inc., a storage software company, enables enterprise customers and managed service providers to secure, migrate, and protect their data worldwide. It offers FalconStor Virtual Tape Library, a software that emulates and replaces cumbersome physical tape libraries for archive related data preservation without being replacing their enterprise backup and archive software and associated processes; FalconStor StorSafe, a long-term archive data management software; FalconStor Continuous Data Protector delivers instant data availability, and reliable recovery; and FalconStor Network Storage Server for data storage virtualization and business continuity in heterogeneous environments. The company also provides FalconStor StorSigh, a long-term archive and business continuity driven data replication from one centralized management point; FalconStor RecoverTrac Disaster Recovery Technology that streamlines the implementation, testing, and execution of disaster recovery operations; and FalconStor MicroScanTM Technology, which minimizes the amount of data transferred during replication by eliminating inefficiencies at the application and file system layer. It sells its products through authorized partners, value-added resellers, solution providers, system integrators, direct market resellers, distributors, managed service providers, cloud service providers, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as directly to customers. The company was incorporated in 1994 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

About Intellinetics

Intellinetics, Inc. designs, develops, tests, markets, and licenses document services and software solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Document Management and Document Conversion. Its software platform allows its customers to capture and manage documents across operations, such as scanned hard-copy documents and digital documents, including Microsoft Office 365, digital images, audios, videos, and emails. The company's flagship software suite includes IntelliCloud platform that comprises image processing modules, records management, workflow, and extended components. It also provides installation, integration, training, and consulting services; ongoing software maintenance and customer support services; and digital scanning, microfilm and microfiche, box storage, scanning equipment, and software and repair services, as well as long-term paper and microfilm storage, and retrieval option services. In addition, the company offers business process outsourcing services. Intellinetics, Inc. sells its products to resellers and directly to customers, as well as provides access to its software solutions as a service through the Internet. It serves business and federal, county, and municipal governments, as well as healthcare, K-12 education, public safety, other public sector, risk management, financial services, and others. The company was formerly known as GlobalWise Investments, Inc. and changed its name to Intellinetics, Inc. in September 2014. Intellinetics, Inc. is headquartered in Columbus, Ohio.

