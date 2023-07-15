Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Stake Lifted by Moody Aldrich Partners LLC

Moody Aldrich Partners LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR – Free Report) by 44.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,293 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 35,285 shares during the period. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC’s holdings in Extreme Networks were worth $2,185,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 316,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 56.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,377 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Extreme Networks by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 24,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares in the last quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Extreme Networks during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,917,000. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in Extreme Networks by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 546,950 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,015,000 after buying an additional 16,521 shares in the last quarter. 86.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Extreme Networks news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 167,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $3,549,492.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 710,385 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,045,954.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 194,858 shares of company stock worth $4,119,020 in the last quarter. 3.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Extreme Networks stock opened at $26.72 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $22.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.64. Extreme Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.19 and a 52 week high of $27.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.14 and a beta of 2.01.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.05. Extreme Networks had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 79.08%. The company had revenue of $332.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.30 million. Research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 3rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Extreme Networks in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Craig Hallum cut shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $17.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $20.00 to $27.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Extreme Networks from $23.00 to $30.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Extreme Networks presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Extreme Networks, Inc delivers cloud-driven networking solutions that leverage the powers of machine learning, artificial intelligence, analytics, and automation.

The company designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment and develops the software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

